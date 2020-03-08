Heavy Duty Bins Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2018 – 2028

Global Heavy Duty Bins Market – Overview : Industrial bulk packaging have seen a tremendous growth in recent few years due to increase in logistics and transportation industry across the globe. One such type of industrial bulk packaging can be done by using heavy duty bins. Heavy duty bins are designed for saving storing industrial and household products which may get damage during transit.

Mostly heavy duty bins are commonly made up of plastic such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Moreover, it is observe that due to environmental issue heavy duty bins made from steel and corrugated paper are getting traction. Heavy duty bins are available with several formats such as nestable, stackable and collapsible which helps in reducing the space for storing empty bins. All these above factors have created growth opportunities for heavy duty bins market during the forecast period.

Global Heavy Duty Bins Market – Dynamics : Growth in trade volume across the globe has increased the need for packaging solutions like heavy duty bins by ensuring product integrity with a reduction in quality deterioration. Higher operational act along with cost effective solution are some of the key factors driving the demand for heavy duty bins market during the forecast period. In October 2018, Remcon Plastics, Inc. introduced eco – friendly heavy duty bins with a capacity of 150-200 pounds per cubic foot. In November 2018, RPC Saeplast, a subsidiary of RPC Group Plc introduced 1000L heavy duty bins for storing and handling of fish. Moreover, increasing raw material cost of plastic and steel are expect to hinder the market for heavy duty bins during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Global Heavy Duty Bins Market – Segmentation : The global heavy duty binsmarket is segmented by material type, shape, capacity, product type, and end use industry. The pricing for heavy duty binshas being done based on material type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the global heavy duty binsmarket is segmented into – Plastic ( Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Others ), Corrugated Paper, Steel; On the basis of shape, the global heavy duty binsmarket is segmented into – Square, Rectangular, Circular; On the basis of capacity, the global heavy duty binsmarket is segmented into – Less than 15 gallons, 15 gallons to 40 gallons, 40 gallons to 80 gallons, 80 gallons to 120 gallons, 120 gallons & above; On the basis of product type, the global heavy duty binsmarket is segmented into – Stackable, Collapsible, Nestable; On the basis of end use industry, the global heavy duty binsmarket is segmented into – Logistics and Transportation, Building & Construction, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Food & Beverage, Home Care & Personal Care, E – Commerce, Other End Use;

Heavy duty binsis mainly used for logistics and transportation and building & construction. Global Heavy Duty Bins Market – Regional Overview : In North America, Canada heavy duty binsmarket is expected to witness better growth than U.S.market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, India and China market are expected to witness substantial growth for heavy duty binsmarket. Furthermore, logistics industry in Asia Pacific regions are preferring heavy duty binsfor transit due to its toughness and sturdiness. Moreover, Europe being a developed market, is expected to be witnessed lethargic growth for heavy duty binsmarket in countries like U.K., Germany and France during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Global Heavy Duty Bins Market – Key Players : A few of the key players in the heavy duty binsmarket are RPC Group Plc, Snyder Industries, Inc., Remcon Plastics, Inc., Dura-Cast Products, Inc., The Granger Plastics Company, R & R Technologies LLC, Time Technoplast Ltd., Mauser Group B.V., Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., Greif, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Nefab AB, Supreme Industries limited, Rengo Co., Ltd., Giraffe Storage Solutions, Nilkamal Crates & Bins Pvt., Ltd.. Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd., etc.

The global market is divided into seven major regions – North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA);

