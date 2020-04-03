Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market set to record exponential growth by 2028-end

Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the heavy duty bags & sacks market in its published report, titled “Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028”. In terms of revenue, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Heavy duty bags & sacks are referred to as the bags & sacks which can uphold more weight than the regular bag types. Heavy duty bags & sacks are highly durable and can be used multiple times. Heavy duty bags & sacks offer several advantages over other bags in terms of low thickness and high strength. Heavy duty bags & sacks can handle a large volume of materials. Hence, these heavy duty bags & sacks are highly preferred in industrial applications including food, agriculture, and chemicals among others. Also, heavy duty bags & sacks are well shielded and impact resistant.

Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market: Dynamics Impacting Revenue Growth

In the report, FMI suggests that increasing construction activities and industrialization in emerging countries is expected to be the key driving force for the growth of heavy duty bags & sacks globally. 20 – 40 kg heavy duty bags & sacks are expected to be the most lucrative capacity type. The heavy duty bags & sacks lie under this capacity provides ease of storage & transportation. In terms of material used, plastic accounts for nearly 55.0% of the total material used for heavy duty bags & sacks market by market value. The FMI study analyses the heavy duty bags & sacks market in several regions, and focuses on the key dynamics affecting the heavy duty bags & sacks market, globally. The growing demand from end use industries such as building & construction, automotive, and food among others, the demand for heavy duty bags & sacks is expected to gain traction. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global heavy duty bags & sacks market during the forecast period. In terms of end-use industries, chemical & fertilizers segment is expected to drive the demand for heavy duty bags & sacks. The regulatory bans by government across various countries over the use of plastic might hamper the growth of heavy duty bags & sacks.

Download Market Dynamics of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4466

APEJ is expected to outpace Western Europe as the leading region for the demand for heavy duty bags & sacks market by 2028. In APEJ region, countries like India and China are witnessing a rapid rise in industrialization. This factor is expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the global heavy duty bags & sacks market in the region.

The production of heavy duty bags & sacks might be hampered by more end users opting for FIBCs (flexible intermediate bulk containers). These FIBCs are gaining popularity over heavy duty bags & sacks due to their ability to uphold huge weight. Majority of organizations and end users have shifted their preferences to bulk bags from heavy duty bags & sacks. The growing use of FIBCs can be a threat to the growth of heavy duty bags & sacks.

Furthermore, heavy duty bags & sacks are highly customizable and can be manufactured as per customer requirements. The flexibility in production allows heavy duty bags & sacks to be one of the most sought-after packaging solutions in the chemical, agriculture, and construction sectors. Heavy duty bags & sacks made of plastic are waterproof and therefore offer high reliability when it comes to agricultural packaging. These factors are expected to drive the global heavy duty bags & sacks market during the forecast period.

Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market: Companies

The manufacturers operating in the global heavy duty bags & sacks market include Segezha Group LLC, Mondi Group, Nihon Matai Co., Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Berry Global, Inc., Al-Tawfiq Company, Wooderson Packaging Ltd., ProAmpac LLC, MegaSack Corporation and LC Packaging International BV among other heavy duty bags & sacks manufacturers.

Download Market Shares of Leading Players @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4466