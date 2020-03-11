Heated Bedding Market – Top players are Sunbeam Products Inc, Biddeford Blankets, Serta Inc, The Vermont Country Store Inc

Heated bedding is a bedding product that has integrated heated electrical wires running through the entire product. Heated bedding products usually have an external control unit which can be used to regulate the amount of heat that the items (duvets, blankets-over and under, cushions, mattress protectors, etc.) generate. These products help an individual maintain natural sleep and wake cycles irrespective of season. They provide a score of other benefits such as easing of muscle stiffness. The basic working principle is that an electric current passes through the wires that are woven through the entire bedding product, the control for which is external.

The heated bedding market is anticipated to expand at a good growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness due to the various benefits associated with heated bedding is boosting their demand worldwide. The benefits of the product include but are not limited to health and utility. Use of heated bedding helps alleviate muscle tension and stiffness which is a lifestyle problem faced by a large part of the population today. It also reduces allergies. The above mentioned factors are propelling customers to opt for heated bedding, thus driving the global heated bedding market. Additionally, climate change is a factor boosting the heated bedding market. Global warming has led to extreme weather conditions across the globe. North America recently faced one of its harshest winters; also snowfall has been witnessed in arid regions. These factors have been used as effective marketing tools by heated bedding manufacturers, thus driving the market growth.

As disposable incomes across the world increase, a larger number of consumers are able to afford sophisticated lifestyle choices including niche products such as heated bedding items, driving the heated bedding market globally. Furthermore, falling per unit electricity costs due to new sources of power generation being discovered and transmission and improvement of distribution networks also present themselves as an opportunity for growth. Newer energy sources, falling per unit cost, increasingly lenient government regulations for the power sector, and increasing consumer awareness are some of the opportunities present in this market which can be effectively leveraged by industry players. However, new users harbor a number of safety concerns regarding a product not used by them before. It thus becomes a challenge and prerogative of the manufacturers to address and resolve these concerns. Effective customer support services are expected to a major challenge for manufacturers and would act as a retraining factor to the global heated bedding market.

The global heated bedding market can be segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market can be divided into duvets, over and under blankets, cushions, mattresses, heated pods and pads, among others. Based on application, the market can be segregated into households, hotels, and healthcare industry. In terms of region, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. On the basis of distribution channel, the heated bedding market can be segmented into organized retail and online sales channels.

