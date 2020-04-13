Heat Shield Market: Commercial Sector to Witness High Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Automotive Heat Shield Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global automotive heat shield market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

Internal combustion engine is a tremendous heat-producing component of the vehicle. The heat generated by the engine can damage the parts surrounding it. Exhaust manifold, turbochargers, exhaust pipes, and catalytic converters are major sources of heat in a vehicle. The heat emitted by these components needs to be diverted in order to avoid any kind of damage to the adjoining sensitive components. Heat shields plays a vital role in the vehicle, either by deflecting or absorbing the heat generated by the components in order to avoid any damage to the other components. Heat shields effectively enhance the performance and efficiency of the engine at considerably high temperature, which is primarily driving the global automotive heat shield market.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16529

Stringent emission norms, raised awareness among consumers, and increase in global warming due to increased pollution level are prompting vehicle manufacturers and consumers to install add-on accessories in vehicles in order to enhance engine performance and subsequently reduce pollution levels. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for vehicle performance boosting accessories, such as turbochargers, and emission control devices, such as exhaust gas recirculation techniques. These accessories produce a large amount of heat that needs to be regulated in order to achieve optimum performance of the adjoining components. Therefore, increase in demand for turbochargers and other emission control devices is fueling the demand for automotive heat shields. Raised per capita income and increased awareness among consumers is fueling the demand for vehicles and in-vehicle safety, which in turn is boosting the demand for heat shields.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16529

The global automotive heat shield market is primarily restrained by the rapid rise in demand for battery electric vehicles, which do not require a heat shield. Battery electric vehicles do not have any component that produces heat, therefore, heat shields are not required for battery electric vehicles.