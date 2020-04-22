Heat Resistant Polymer Market to Reach USD 19.26 Billion by 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global Heat Resistant Polymer Market was worth USD 10.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 19.26 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.66% during the forecast period. Expanding demand for these polymers in aerospace and automotive ventures is anticipated to drive the business development. Items created using heat resistant polymers are gaining critical demand both based on commercialization and achievements in research & development. Substitution of ordinary materials, for example, metals in the automotive business by lightweight plastics is foreseen to drive demand amid the estimate time frame. High temperature plastics indicate incredible proficiency in heat resilient applications and tempt critical enthusiasm because of its potential industrial applications.

Competitive Insights

Organizations are foreseen to invest large sums in look research & development activities. Affiliations are likewise orchestrated to rise as one of the vital activities used by organizations engaged with product improvement. Growth of capacity and launch of new product are prevalent in the business. The leading players in the market are Celanese, DIC Corporation, BASF, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Du Pont, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries and Daikin.

