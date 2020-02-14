Heat Resistant Glass Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2016 – 2026

Heat resistant glass is a specialty glass specifically designed to withstand high temperature in kitchen appliances and industrial applications. Structure of heat resistant glass usually comprise soda lime or silica, which are high temperature resistant materials. These types of glasses have high melting point and low coefficient of expansion.

Global heat resistant market is gaining traction due to increasing safety concerns and formulation of new regulations in commercial and industrial sector. Heat resistant glasses not only resist fire but are also capable of working as insulators thus helping to maintain constant temperature requirement. Evolution of green building concept and aesthetic designs in architectures and interior of buildings are increasingly making use of heat resistant glass surfaces and doors to improve safety, aesthetics and comfort level for occupants in buildings. This has also led to consistent increase in the demand of heat resistant glass, globally. New product development initiatives by key companies such as use of heat resistant glass for oven dishes, heat resistant bottles and jars, woodstove etc. has provided significant boost to global demand of heat resistant glass.

Heat Resistant Glass Market: Market Dynamics

Heat resistant glass is manufactured in various shapes and size and used as a medium to retain heat and refract light. Heat resistant glass is strengthened through thermal and chemical treatment processes which helps change in breakage pattern, causing it to shatter in to small pieces instead of sharp angles which helps in reducing damage. Heat resistant glass also helps in acoustic insulation to some extent thus providing added benefit to end user or civil contractors.

Rapid industrialization in developing economies coupled with urbanization trend and substantial infrastructure investments are some of the macro-economic factors supporting growth of global heat resistant glass market. Furthermore global heat resistant glass market is also driven by the growing safety concerns in commercial buildings and hospitals aimed at reducing fire based hazards. In addition increasing consumption of heat resistant glass in aerospace, automotive and transportation sector to enhance cabin comfort is expected to further drive consumption of heat resistant glass globally.

Lack of consumer awareness, high cost and technical limitations such as heat resistant glass not being good thermal conductor which on sudden change in temperature leads to expansion and contraction which may trigger breakage. To overcome such restraints heat resistant coatings on flat glass are applied for use in automobile and in commercial building which is acting as substitute of heat resistant glass. Some of these aforementioned factors are expected to restrain growth of global heat resistant glass market.

Heat Resistant Glass Market: Segmentation

The global heat resistant glass market is segmented on the basis of material type, based on heat resistant temperature capacity of the glass, by application and by region.

The global heat resistant glass market is segmented based on material type:

Tempered Glass

Borosilicate

Glass-ceramic

The global heat resistant glass market is segmented based on heat resistant temperature:

Up to 500° F

501° F to 900° F

901° F to 1400° F

1401° F and Above

The global heat resistant glass market is segmented based on application:

Construction Commercial Buildings & Institutions Industrial Buildings

Automotive and Transportation

Equipment and Appliances

Other Industrial

Heat Resistant Glass Market: Key Players

Heat resistant glass market place is marked with the presence of manufacturers, glass fabricators, distributors, and importers. In case of construction industry, role of small and medium scale fabricators and component providers become very important as the demand from construction industry differs in terms of volume, shape, size and specifications. Civil contractors, architects and designers mostly rely on fabricators and distributors for their activities. Some examples of heat resistant glass market participants include Cincinnati Gasket & Industrial Glass Products and Solutions, Asahi Glass Co.,Ltd., Corning Incorporated, SCHOTT North America, Inc., SCHOTT AG, CoorsTek, Inc., Vesuvius PLC, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., CeramTec and others.