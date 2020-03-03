Heat Pipes Market – Top players are Asia Vital Components, Aavid Thermalloy, Chaun-Choung Technology (CCI), Deepcool Industries

Heat Pipes Market – Overview

Heat pipes are a closed evaporated-condenser framework which consolidates the phase chase norms and thermal conductivity to enable heat exchange between two surfaces. The thermodynamic fluid container in the surface/side of the heat pipe assimilates the heat pipes which are used in HVAC systems to recover the energy from the cooling and heating phases. Both heating and cooling applications result in significant energy savings. Heat pipes are similar to air-to-heat exchangers which consist of the metal tube which is charged with a refrigerant when a vacuum is created in it.

Browse The Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/heat-pipes-market.html

The increasing deployment of HVAC equipment in commercial, domestic, and industrial buildings is expected to drive the demand for heat pipes. HVAC consumes about 40% of the electricity used in commercial buildings. Therefore, the HVAC industry growth will support the heat pipes industry growth over the forecast timeline.

Heat Pipes Market – Drivers and Restraints

Some of the most frequently used envelope/fluid pipes include copper envelope, Steel envelope/Refrigerant R134a, Aluminum envelope/Ammonia working fluid, and Alkali Metal/Super alloy envelope (Cesium, Potassium, and Sodium). The copper envelope is used for electronic cooling which is by far the most common type of heat pipe. The steel envelope working fluid is used for energy recovery in the HVAC systems, whereas the aluminum envelope is used for spacecraft thermal control.

One of the major trends in the global heat pipes market is adoption of Loop Heat Pipes (LHP) and Pulsating Heat Pipes (PHP) in avionic systems. With increasing popularity of high-power electronic devices in electronic devices in avionic systems, the heat dissipated is quite high. The new generation of the avionic chassis systems dissipates heat waste of more than 100 W during the operation. For instance, even on the single power supply module, the waste heat can reach a couple of hundred watts.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47778

Coal power plants have costly hardware such as power generators, turbines, condensers, and boilers in place which if left under typical conditions will erode, thereby prompting the breakdown of the power generation plant. Coal-based power plants involve high outflows of greenhouse gases (GHG), and growing environmental concerns have prompted the move to a sustainable source of power generation. Therefore, the decline in number of coal-based power plants may pose an industry challenge to the global heat pipes market over the forecast timeline.

Heat Pipes Market – Segmentation

By end-use, the global heat pipes market can be segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, and food and beverage. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for majority of the market share in 2016. Increasing utilization of heat pipes in military aircrafts particularly in cooling of the general aviation fleets is the factor propelling the heat pipe industry growth over the forecast timeline. Heat pipes and loop pipes are used widely in space crafts since they do not require any additional power to work and operate almost isothermally, thereby transporting heat over long distances. Heat pipes are additionally used as a part of thermal water heating applications.

Heat Pipes Market – Key Players

The global heat pipes market is characterized by the presence of regional, international, and local players. The local and regional vendors offer customized and advanced products at lower prices, thereby capturing the market share. The industry competition is expected to intensify in the coming years which is mainly due to increasing technological innovations and product extensions along with merger and acquisition strategies. Some of the prominent vendors of the heat pipes market are Asia Vital Components, Aavid Thermalloy, Chaun-Choung Technology (CCI), Deepcool Industries, Cooler Master, Foxconn, Forcecon Tech, Furukawa Electric, Fujikura, TaiSol Electronics, and WTL-Heat Pipe.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=47778