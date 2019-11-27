Heat Exchanger Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Heat Exchanger Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Heat Exchanger market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15680 million by 2024, from US$ 12410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Heat Exchanger business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the key global Heat Exchanger players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the Heat Exchanger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alfa Laval

Funke

Kelvion (GEA)

IHI

Danfoss (Sondex)

SPX

API

SPX-Flow

KNM

DOOSAN

Accessen

Hitachi Zosen

THT

Xylem

SWEP

Hisaka

Siping ViEX

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Thermowave

LANPEC

FL-HTEP

Lanzhou LS

Defon

Beichen

Ormandy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger

Plate Heat Exchanger

Air Cooled Heat Exchanger

Other Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Shipbuilding Industry

Mechanical Industry

Central Heating

Food Industry

Other Applications

