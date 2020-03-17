Heart Transplant Rejection Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Heart transplantation is the most feasible surgical transplant for the patients with end-stage heart disease. In a heart transplant surgery damaged or diseased heart is replaced with a healthy one.

Transplant rejection is very common due to T cell response toward the graft or new heart. Acute cellular rejection is the most common type of transplant rejection, while acute antibody rejection is less common.

The risk factors associated with heart transplant rejection are elevated cholesterol levels, insulin resistance, coronary heart disease in the donor or the recipient, younger recipient, older heart donor, and cytomegalovirus infection. Heart transplant rejection can be treated by plasmapheresis and anti-rejection medications.

TxCell SA, a subsidiary of Sangamo Therapeutics, is in the process of developing TX200, a CAR-Treg cellular therapy for the prevention of graft rejection in the context of solid organ transplantation (SOT) including heart, kidney, and lung. Other than this, Pelican Therapeutics Inc. is also involved in making therapeutics for transplant rejection.

