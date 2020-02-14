Heart Pump Device Market to Hit 19.4% CAGR to 2023 Study by Ventricular Assist Device, Balloon Pump, Implantable Pump and Bridge-to-Transplant System

Study on heart pump devices market highlights impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on global and regional heart pump device over short term as well as long term. Report analyzes heart pump devices market and aims at estimating market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, type, therapy, and region. Report also includes competitive analysis of key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The global heart pump devices market is projected to reach USD 3.98 billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.64 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of regulatory approvals, and a huge gap between the demand and supply of donor hearts is driving demand for heart pump devices. Indian heart pump devices market is estimated to witness substantial growth in the forecast period.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of heart pump device market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. U.S. heart pump market is estimated to hold largest share in the global heart pump devices market in future.

Key Target Audience

Manufacturers of heart pump devices

Original equipment manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors of heart pump devices

Healthcare service providers

Transplant centers

Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers

Health insurance players

Government bodies/municipal corporations

Regulatory bodies

Medical research institutes

Business research and consulting service providers

Venture capitalists

Market research and consulting firms

The heart pump device market is segmented on the basis of product, type, therapy, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pumps, and total artificial heart. The ventricular assist devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

High growth in the ventricular assist devices market can be primarily attributed to the increased dependency on ventricular assist devices for the treatment of heart failure and technological advancements to improve the safety of these devices.

The key players in the global heart pump devices market are St. Jude Medical ( subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories) (US), Abiomed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Getinge (Sweden), Teleflex (US), ReliantHeart (US), BerlinHeart (Germany), Terumo (Japan), SynCardia Systems (US), TandemLife (CardiacAssist) (US), Jarvik Heart (US), and Fresenius Medical Care (Germany).

The high cost of devices and implantation procedures and poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. For instance, in emerging countries such as China and India, no coverage is provided for heart pump devices, thus increasing the out-of-pocket expenditure by patients.

The report on global heart pump device market covers segments such as type, product type, and therapy. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include implantable heart pump devices, and extracorporeal heart pump devices. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global heart pump device market.