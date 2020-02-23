Healthcare Transportation Services Market 2019, by Xpress Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Logisticare, American Medical Response, ATS Healthcare Solutions, DHL Healthcare

Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market to reach USD 110.5 billion by 2025. Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market valued approximately USD 79.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. healthcare transportation services is a service that ensure the timely and safe transfer of patients, medical equipment, test specimen and medicines from one location to another which improves the efficiency of the healthcare system.

Healthcare system Comprises of Different components contributing to research, testing, diagnosing and disease treating. The transportation system is an integral part of the entire healthcare industry as per the guidelines established by healthcare bodies, the provider of transport services has to comply with regulations such as having sufficient clinical and field experience to deal with varying levels of patient condition and acuity. The transport team needs to work closely with members of the system dealing with clinical care members and focus on evaluating the risks and benefits of transfer. Healthcare transportation services offer transport solutions for the logistical needs of patients, hospitals, medical centers, nursing care facilities and airport shuttle.

The regional analysis of Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The swiftest growing market is expected to be in Asia Pacific, on account of the surge in government spending on healthcare facilities. This is a pivotal factor driving the demand for advanced healthcare transportation services in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By: Type

? Medical Product

? Patient Transport

? Incubator Transport

? Mobile Treatment Facilities

? Non-Medical Transport

By End User:

? Hospitals

? Private Paying Customers

? Nursing Care Facilities

? Medical Centres

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some of the leading market players include:

Xpress Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Logisticare, American Medical Response, ATS Healthcare Solutions, DHL Healthcare, ARAMARK Healthcare, Crothall Healthcare, ProHealth Care, Piedmont Healthcare, Watts Healthcare, MTM, Molina Healthcare, Centene Corporation, WellMed Medical, MedSpeed, OnTime Medical Transportation, FirstGroup, Acadian, GoodFaith Medical Transportation and so on.

