Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Overview by Oracle Corporation (U.S.), In for (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.) to 2022 – Projected to Reach US$ 2.22 Billion from US$ 1.45 Billion

Top players in global healthcare supply chain management market include Oracle Corporation (U.S.), In for (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), and SAP AG Group (Germany) amongst others.

The healthcare supply chain management market is projected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2021 from USD 1.45 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The healthcare supply chain management market is categorized on the basis of component, delivery mode, end user, and region. The manufacturers in healthcare segment face intense competition. For instance, China is reported to host an estimated 13,000 medical device manufacturers.

Key factors that are expected to spur growth of healthcare supply chain management market are increasing awareness of the benefits of adopting efficient supply chain management practices, the need to curtail operating cost by stakeholders in healthcare arena, prevalence of poor inventory management practices amongst hospitals leading to poor quality of patient care, and compliance with regulatory requirements in various countries.

“The cloud-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

A healthcare supply chain management can be optimized and the costs and porosity contained in a number of efficient ways. Some of the ways suggested by healthcare experts in this regard include. People in charge of supplies in many hospitals make an unsound use of resources by ordering supplies that are a lot less needed than others simply because they are expensive or appear to be more important than they are.

North America expected to account for largest share of healthcare supply chain management market in 2016, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). Large share and high growth rate of North American region can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of top market players, & growing government initiatives in this region. Trend of hospital consolidation in countries such as U.S. offer new growth opportunities for healthcare supply chain management market such as inventory management software catered towards hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn helps the firms to garner a greater share of the concerned market. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies to strengthening their market shares.

The report analyzes Healthcare Supply Chain Management market by component, delivery mode and end users. Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research & development activities, product enhancements, and new product launches in the healthcare supply chain management market. Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various healthcare supply chain management across regions.

North American healthcare supply chain management market dominated healthcare supply chain management market in 2015, followed by Europe and Asia. Large share of North American market can be attributed to growing trend amongst hospitals to adopt efficient inventory management practices for improving quality of patient care. Another driving factor is recent consolidation of hospitals in U.S. which allows new entity to purchase solutions as high cost is now justifiable as it enables them to achieve economies of scale.