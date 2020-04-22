Healthcare Robotics Market to Experience Rapid Growth| Key Players: Biotek Instruments Inc., Roche Holding AG, Hocoma, Aurora Biomed Inc., Irobot Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical Inc.

Industry Outlook

Healthcare Robotics is a field that deals with combined medical & technological fields. Robots in healthcare are helping the medical personals for performing tasks that take lot of time & also making the medical process safer & more cost-effective. Healthcare Robotics is helpful for performing surgeries at small places & to handle risky substances. Healthcare Robotics finds a wide application is medical procedures, while some more technologies are under research. Use of robotics in Healthcare is increasing due to factors like; rise in number of elderly population, increase in number of minimally invasive surgical (MIS), rise in number of systems providing high resolution imaging, fine control & haptic feedback, reduction in treatment cost with increased quality, increase in technical advancement, severe shortage of medical personals, etc. Therefore, the Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The global Healthcare Robotics Market is based on segment, by Product the market is segmented into Robotic Catheters, Pharmacy & Hospital Automation Robots, Surgical Robots, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots, Rehabilitation Robots and Telemedicine Robots, by Components the market is segmented into Visualization Systems, Safety Systems, Power Resources, Software Platforms, Locomotion Systems and User Interface, and by Application the market is segmented into Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Neurology, Cardiology and Others.

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Healthcare Robotics Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading the Healthcare Robotics Market due to increasing knowledge amongst the people about the latest and improved technologies.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Biotek Instruments Inc., Roche Holding AG, Hocoma, Aurora Biomed Inc., Irobot Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Kirby Lester LLC, ZOLL Medical Corp., Titan Medical Inc., Accuray Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Varian Medical Systems and MAKO Surgical Corp.. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?