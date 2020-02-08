Healthcare RFID 2018 Global Market Key Players – Alien Technology Corporation, Gao RFID, Honeywell International, Impinj Inc – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Healthcare RFID Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
In 2017, the global Healthcare RFID market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare RFID status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare RFID development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alien Technology Corporation
Gao RFID, Inc
Honeywell International Inc.
Impinj Inc.
Mobile Aspects, Inc.
RF Technologies
Radianse
STiD RFID
Solstice Medical, LLC
Stanley Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tags
Readers
Printers
Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals
Research Institutes
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare RFID status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare RFID development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare RFID Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Tags
1.4.3 Readers
1.4.4 Printers
1.4.5 Software
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare RFID Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
1.5.3 Hospitals
1.5.4 Research Institutes
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare RFID Market Size
2.2 Healthcare RFID Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare RFID Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare RFID Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alien Technology Corporation
12.1.1 Alien Technology Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare RFID Introduction
12.1.4 Alien Technology Corporation Revenue in Healthcare RFID Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Alien Technology Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Gao RFID, Inc
12.2.1 Gao RFID, Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare RFID Introduction
12.2.4 Gao RFID, Inc Revenue in Healthcare RFID Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Gao RFID, Inc Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell International Inc.
12.3.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare RFID Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Healthcare RFID Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Impinj Inc.
12.4.1 Impinj Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare RFID Introduction
12.4.4 Impinj Inc. Revenue in Healthcare RFID Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Impinj Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Mobile Aspects, Inc.
12.5.1 Mobile Aspects, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare RFID Introduction
12.5.4 Mobile Aspects, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare RFID Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Mobile Aspects, Inc. Recent Development
Continued…….
