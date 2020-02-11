Healthcare Payer Services Market In-depth analysis, Competitive Insights, Overview and Scope till 2025

The Global Healthcare Payer Services Market was valued at USD 11.97 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 32.94 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Payer services in Healthcare include a vast range of services which are for the ease and benefits of payers, such as treatment management, estimates costs, payment gateways, and value based healthcare policies and insurances. These services have increased their web in market due to increased breaches and frauds.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Economical for the payers

1.2 Federal laws in U.S. focusing on payers

1.3 Increase in the amount of frauds

1.4 Dynamic Nature of Health benefit plans for payers

1.5 Shortage of IT technicians in internal staff

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Risk of Data breaches

2.2 Management control issues

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Healthcare Payer Services Market, by application:

1.1 Claims Management Services

1.1.1 Claims Adjudication Services

1.1.2 Claims Settlement

1.1.3 Information Management Services

1.1.4 Claims Repricing

1.1.5 Claims Investigation Services

1.1.6 Claims Indexing Services

1.1.7 Litigation Management

1.2 Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations

1.3 Member Management Services

1.4 Provider Management Services

1.5 Billing and Accounts Management Services

1.6 Analytics and Fraud Management Services

1.7 Hr Services

2. Global Healthcare Payer Services Market, by Service type:

2.1 Business Process Outsourcing Services

2.2 Information Technology Outsourcing Services

2.3 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services

3. Global Healthcare Payer Services Market, by End User:

3.1 Private players

3.2 Public payers

4. Global Healthcare Payer Services Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cognizant Technology Solutions

2. Accenture PLC

3. Exlservice Holdings, Inc.

4. Concentrix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Synnex Corporation)

5. Hewlett-Packard

6. Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

7. Xerox Corporation

8. Dell, Inc.

9. Genpact Limited

10. HCL Technologies Ltd.

11. Wipro Limited

Table of Contents