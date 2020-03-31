Healthcare Nanotechnology Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

It is defined as the study of controlling, manipulating and creating systems based on their atomic or molecular specifications. As stated by the US National Science and Technology Council, the essence of nanotechnology is the ability to manipulate matters at atomic, molecular and supra-molecular levels for creation of newer structures and devices. Generally, this science deals with structures sized between 1 to 100 nanometer (nm) in at least one dimension and involves in modulation and fabrication of nanomaterials and nanodevices.
Nanotechnology is becoming a crucial driving force behind innovation in medicine and healthcare, with a range of advances including nanoscale therapeutics, biosensors, implantable devices, drug delivery systems, and imaging technologies.
The classification of Healthcare Nanotechnology includes Nanomedicine, Nano Medical Devices, Nano Diagnosis and Other product. And the sales proportion of Nanomedicine in 2017 is about 86.5%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Nanotechnology market will register a 9.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 255500 million by 2024, from US$ 160800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Nanotechnology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Nanotechnology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Healthcare Nanotechnology value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Nanomedicine
Nano Medical Devices
Other
Segmentation by application:
Anticancer
CNS Product
Anti-infective
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Amgen
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Abbott
UCB
Roche
Celgene
Sanofi
Merck & Co
Biogen
Stryker
Gilead Sciences
Pfizer
3M Company
Johnson & Johnson
Smith & Nephew
Leadiant Biosciences
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Shire
Ipsen
Endo International
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Healthcare Nanotechnology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Healthcare Nanotechnology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Healthcare Nanotechnology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Healthcare Nanotechnology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Healthcare Nanotechnology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Healthcare Nanotechnology by Players
Chapter Four: Healthcare Nanotechnology by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
