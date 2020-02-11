Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 289.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market was valued at USD 31.17 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 289.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2017 to 2025.
Healthcare Mobility Solutions and m-heath are interconnected Branches of analytical solutions in Healthcare and due to Mass adoption of mHealth devices, demand is anticipated to spur in coming years. Increasing focus on adoption of connected health devices and wearable medical devices that include mobile communication devices and sensors is expected to drive the growth.
Get PDF Sample Bochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=950418
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Pressure to reduce Healthcare cost
1.2 Growing demand of personalized medicine
1.3 Growing investments in technological advancements
1.4 Popularity gained by mobile health
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Data Breach Risks
2.2 Lack of skilled professionals
Market Segmentation:
1. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, by End User:
1.1 Payers
1.2 Providers
1.2.1 Hospitals
1.2.2 Laboratories
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Patients
Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/950418/global-healthcare-mobility-solutions-market
2. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, by Product and Services:
2.1 Mobile Devices
2.2 Mobile Computers
2.3 RFID Scanners
2.4 Barcode Scanners
2.5 Others
3. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, by Application:
3.1 Enterprise Solutions
3.1.1 Patient Care Management
3.1.1.1 Positive Patient ID (PPID)/ Patient Tracking
3.1.1.2 Medication Administration
3.1.1.3 Specimen Collection and Tracking
3.1.1.4 Patient Monitoring
3.1.1.5 Dietary and Nutrition
3.1.1.6 Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection
3.1.1.7 Case Management
3.1.1.8 Others
3.1.2 Operations Management
3.1.2.1 Patient Admissions/Discharge
3.1.2.2 Claims Processing
3.1.2.3 Revenue Management/Billing
3.1.2.4 Asset and Facilities Management
3.1.2.5 Materials Management
3.1.2.6 Others
3.1.3 Workforce Management
3.1.3.1 Scheduling
3.1.3.2 Time & Attendance Management
3.1.3.3 Others
3.2 M-health Applications (Patient-Centric Applications)
3.2.1 Exercise
3.2.2 Chronic Care Management
3.2.3 Weight Loss
3.2.4 Women’s Health
3.2.5 Sleep Monitoring
3.2.6 Medication Management
3.2.7 Others
4. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, by Region:
4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
4.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Oracle Corporation
2. At&T, Inc.
3. Cisco Systems, Inc.
4. Philips Healthcare
5. SAP SE
6. Zebra Technologies Corporation
7. Cerner Corporation
8. Mckesson Corporation
9. Omron Corporation
10. Airstrip Technologies, Inc.
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MOBILITY SOLUTIONS MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MOBILITY SOLUTIONS MARKET OUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MOBILITY SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY END USER
5.1 Overview
5.2 Payers
5.3 Providers
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Laboratories
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Patients
6 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MOBILITY SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
6.1 Overview
6.2 Mobile Devices
6.3 Mobile Computers
6.4 RFID Scanners
6.5 Barcode Scanners
6.6 Others
7 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MOBILITY SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
7.1 Overview
7.2 Enterprise Solutions
7.2.1 Patient Care Management
7.2.1.1 Positive Patient ID (PPID)/ Patient Tracking
7.2.1.2 Medication Administration
7.2.1.3 Specimen Collection and Tracking
7.2.1.4 Patient Monitoring
7.2.1.5 Dietary and Nutrition
7.2.1.6 Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection
7.2.1.7 Case Management
7.2.1.8 Others
7.2.2 Operations Management
7.2.2.1 Patient Admissions/Discharge
7.2.2.2 Claims Processing
7.2.2.3 Revenue Management/Billing
7.2.2.4 Asset and Facilities Management
7.2.2.5 Materials Management
7.2.2.6 Others
7.2.3 Workforce Management
7.2.3.1 Scheduling
7.2.3.2 Time & Attendance Management
7.2.3.3 Others
7.3 M-health Applications (Patient-Centric Applications)
7.3.1 Exercise
7.3.2 Chronic Care Management
7.3.3 Weight Loss
7.3.4 Women’s Health
7.3.5 Sleep Monitoring
7.3.6 Medication Management
7.3.7 Others
8 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MOBILITY SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Argentina
8.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MOBILITY SOLUTIONS MARKETCOMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Share
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.4 Key Development Strategies
10 COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Oracle Corporation
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
10.2 AT&T, Inc.
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Financial Performance
10.2.3 Product Outlook
10.2.4 Key Developments
10.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Financial Performance
10.3.3 Product Outlook
10.3.4 Key Developments
10.4 Philips Healthcare
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Financial Performance
10.4.3 Product Outlook
10.4.4 Key Developments
10.5 SAP SE
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Financial Performance
10.5.3 Product Outlook
10.5.4 Key Developments
10.6 Zebra Technologies Corporation
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Financial Performance
10.6.3 Product Outlook
10.6.4 Key Developments
10.7 Cerner Corporation
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Financial Performance
10.7.3 Product Outlook
10.7.4 Key Developments
10.8 Mckesson Corporation
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Financial Performance
10.8.3 Product Outlook
10.8.4 Key Developments
10.9 Omron Corporation
10.9.1 Overview
10.9.2 Financial Performance
10.9.3 Product Outlook
10.9.4 Key Developments
10.10 Airstrip Technologies, Inc.
10.10.1 Overview
10.10.2 Financial Performance
10.10.3 Product Outlook
10.10.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Reports
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +18666051052
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/