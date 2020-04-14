Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Overview, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report 2024

The global healthcare/medical simulation market is growing significantly due to technological advancements and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Massive unexplored healthcare/medical simulation market in emerging economies and lack of service providers are creating ample opportunities for the global healthcare/medical simulation market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. However, lack of adequate input data for medical simulation models is a major challenge in the global healthcare/medical simulation market. Medical simulation trains medical professionals to minimise errors during surgical procedures by using advanced techniques of simulation. The simulated animations help students to understand the complexity of medical procedures through computer-based virtual patients.

Request for report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/healthcare-simulation-market/report-sample

Adoption of medical simulation technology in hospitals and academic institutes worldwide in order to reduce the medical errors and improve patient safety is a trend in healthcare/medical simulation market. Deaths occurring due to medical mistakes are major concern across the globe. According to a report published in September 2013, in the Journal of Patient Safety, more than 440,000 people die every year due to preventable medical errors. Healthcare simulation may simulate critical medical conditions without any harm to patients; this in turn helps medical professionals to evaluate their practices and reduce their mistakes. Medical simulation is capable of reproducing critical events over and over again and hence, explores consequences of each error or mistake made.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global healthcare/medical simulation market in the coming years, due to technological advancements, high healthcare expenditure, and presence of a large number of hospitals and academic institutions. In addition, Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act in the U.S. is also driving its market in North America region.

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/healthcare-simulation-market

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global healthcare/medical simulation market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Some of the major players operating in the global healthcare/medical simulation market are Laerdal Medical As, 3D Systems, Inc., CAE, Inc., Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Limbs & Things, Ltd., Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc., Simulab Corporation, Surgical Science Sweden Ab, and Mentice Ab.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook