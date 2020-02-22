Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market is projected to reach USD 6.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Simulations can be held in the classroom, in situ, or in spaces built specifically for simulation practice. It can involve simulated human patients – artificial, human or a combination of the two, educational documents with detailed simulated animations, casualty assessment in homeland security and military situations, emergency response, and support virtual health functions with holographic simulation. In the past, its main purpose was to train medical professionals to reduce error during surgery, prescription, crisis interventions, and general practice.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological advancements

1.2 Rising Demands for minimally invasive treatments

1.3 Cost Cutting in Healthcare

1.4 Patient friendly techniques and user-friendliness

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High initial costs

2.2 Limitations in funding

Market Segmentation:

The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, by End User:

1.1 Academic Institutes

1.2 Hospitals

1.3 Military Organizations

1.4 Others

2. The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Healthcare Simulation Anatomical Models

2.1.1 Patient Simulators

2.1.2 Task Trainers

2.1.3 Interventional/surgical simulators

2.1.3.1 Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

2.1.3.2 Gynaecology Simulators

2.1.3.3 Cardiovascular Simulators

2.1.3.4 Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators

2.1.3.5 Others

2.1.4 Endovascular Simulators

2.1.5 Ultrasound Simulator

2.1.6 Dental Simulators

2.1.7 Eye Simulator

2.2 Web based Simulation

2.3 Healthcare Simulation Software

2.3.1 Performance Recording Software

2.3.2 Virtual Tutors

2.4 Simulation Training Services

2.4.1 Vendor-Based Training

2.4.2 Educational Societies

2.4.3 Custom Consulting Service

3. The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd.

2. Laerdal Medical as

3. 3D Systems, Inc.

4. Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

5. Limbs & Things, Ltd.

6. Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd

7. Mentice AB

8. Simulab Corporation

9. Simulaids, Inc.

10. Surgical Science Sweden AB

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MEDICAL SIMULATION MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MEDICAL SIMULATION MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, by End User:

5.1 Academic Institutes

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Military Organizations

5.4 Others

Continued…

