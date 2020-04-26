Healthcare Market 2019 Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Report

“Healthcare Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Report July 2018 – December 2018″, examines executives’ opinions on the business outlook and procurement activities over July-December 2018. Organizations can know about key business priorities, changes in capital expenditure, global revenue contributors, and key information about the organizations’ digital transformation strategies along with investment in emerging technologies. Additionally, it provides information categorized by region and company types.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2291630

The highest percentages of healthcare industry executives identify expansion in the current market and new product development as the foremost priorities of healthcare enterprises over the next six months. Moreover, increasing and aging populations, advancement in medical equipment and treatments, major public health problems, and continuous development of innovative drugs and devices are factors expected to drive market expansion and expenditure in the global healthcare industry. Furthermore, the US and China are the leading developed and emerging markets, respectively, that are expected to offer significant growth prospects to the healthcare industry. While companies are facing critical challenges such as regulatory changes, rising competition, and pricing pressure, 61% of respondents anticipate a rise in M&A activities over the next six months. Additionally, executives identified that process equipment and clinical trials share the highest proportion of spend within the companies’ procurement budget. The survey also reveals that artificial intelligence, and APIs and digital platforms are the key emerging technologies that are expected to gain investment in the healthcare industry over the next two years.

What else does this report offer?

– Key business priorities: examines the healthcare companies’ important priorities for July-December 2018

– Emerging and developed markets: provides information about key emerging and developed markets that are expected to offer significant growth over the next six months

– Change in M&A activity: analyzes healthcare industry executives’ opinions on changes in merger and acquisition activity globally

– Business concerns: identifies major business concerns that are likely to impact manufacturers and suppliers

– Average expenditure during the purchase: tracks the spending made during the purchase of different healthcare equipment

– Revenue contribution: evaluates what percentage of revenue contribution is made by different regions, healthcare equipment, and drug categories to global healthcare industry during 2017-2022

– Procurement budget outlook: projects procurement budget allocation in several healthcare areas in 2017 and how it is going to change over 2018

– Organizations’ digital transformation strategies and outlook: identifies executives’ perspectives towards the scope for, barriers to, and essentials of digital transformation within the healthcare industry

– Prevalence of emerging technology: determines the expected technology to gain investment among healthcare companies over the next two years

Scope

– Expansion in the current market, new product development, and improving operational efficiency are the top three priorities for the healthcare companies over the next six months

– Regulatory change and rising competition are projected to be the leading concerns for the healthcare industry during July-December 2018

– North America as a region and process equipment contributed the highest revenue to the global healthcare market in 2017 and are expected to remain the highest contributors during the next five years

– Overall, 61% of respondents anticipate an increase or significant increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions over the coming next six months

– The survey also reveals that the majority of healthcare organizations have a digital transformation strategy that they are actively pursuing.

Reasons to buy

– The report highlights the key business priorities thus helping healthcare companies to realign their business strategy

– Helps enterprises by providing insights into the changes in procurement budget allocations and revenue contribution through projections anticipated by executives for July 2018-December 2018

– Assists healthcare companies to take informed decisions by providing information on the latest mergers and acquisitions within the market and by presenting executives’ views on the global M&A trend

– Gives analysis on global healthcare procurement budget expenditure and provides information on revenue contribution by different regions, healthcare equipment, and drug categories to the global healthcare industry during 2017-2022

– Realign digital transformation within your organization by identifying the scope for, challenges to, and essentials of digital transformation within the healthcare industry

– Additionally, it gives an understanding of key emerging and developed markets for the global healthcare industry – develop or adjust business expansion plans by gaining insights into the potential growth offering market.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2291630

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]