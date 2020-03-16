Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities by Key Players Accenture, Cognizant, Dell, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited and Many More

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market By Product type (Provider (EHR, PIS, LIS, RIS, PACS, RCM, Others), Payer (Customer Management Systems, Claim Processing, Fraud Detection, Others), Life Sciences HCIT (CTMS, CDMS, ERP, Others), Operational HCIT (SCM, Business Process Outsourcing), HCIT Infrastructure (Cloud Services, Management Services)), End User (Provider, Payer, Pharma & Biotech, Clinical Research Organization, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

The major and developed healthcare market is facing the challenge to curb with the rising cost of healthcare expenditure; to achieve this healthcare market is turning to management technologies and services. Healthcare providers are expected to lead the market and grow with the highest CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period. This is owing to the gap in healthcare technology among providers, also the paradigm shift after affordable care act and value based reimbursement models all development in HCIT market will fuel the growth of provider HCIT outsourcing market.

Market Drivers:

Decrease in operational costs will help in global healthcare IT outsourcing market to grow.

Growing need to integrate healthcare IT solutions.

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market has accounted to USD 51.7 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026, and is expected to reach USD 114.92billion by 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market by Key Players:

The key players in the global healthcare IT outsourcing market are

McKesson Corporation (US),

R1 RCM Inc. (US),

HCL Technologies Limited (IN),

Atos SE (US),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US),

Allscripts (US),

Accenture (Ireland),

Cognizant (US),

Dell (US),

IBM Corporation (US),

Infosys Limited (IN),

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany),

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (IN),

Wipro Limited (IN) and

Xerox Corporation (US) among others.

