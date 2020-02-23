Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market 2019 By Comprehensive Study: Mckesson Corporation, Accretive Health, Inc., HCL Technologies, Inc., Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, Hewlett-Packard, Allscripts., Accenture Plc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Dell, Inc., Among Others

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market has accounted to USD 43.7 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2025, and is expected to reach USD 91.6 billion by 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market report segments the market based on product type and end-users. By product type the healthcare IT outsourcing segments the products based on their area of usage into provider HCIT, payer HCIT, life sciences HCIT, HCIT infrastructure and operation HCIT. The provider HCIT products include electronic health records, pharmacy information systems, laboratory information systems, radiology information systems, picture archiving and communication systems, revenue cycle management and others. Payer HCIT market includes products such as customer management systems, claim processing, fraud detection and, others.

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market by Competitive Analysis:

The players in this market are using mergers, acquisition and development of technology as penetration strategies. The report also includes new developments, future technological advancements, recent strategically decisions, expansions and product launches.

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market by Key Players:

The key players in the healthcare IT outsourcing market are:-

Mckesson Corporation,

Accretive Health Inc.,

HCL Technologies Inc.,

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions,

Hewlett-Packard,

,

Accenture Plc.,

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dell, Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Infosys Limited,

Siemens Healthcare,

Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd.,

Wipro and

Xerox Corporation among others.

Global Healthcare Industry, generate enormous amount of data. Healthcare industry requires electronic tracking devices/system to maintain the medical records, there billing information and to track information of patients. In order to maintain this data the healthcare industry requires the strong information technology services. This has resulted in an extraordinarily increased demand of IT infrastructure, which had helped them in keeping attention on their core service area.

Operational HCIT includes products such as supply chain management, business process management and others. HCIT infrastructure outsourcing in the healthcare IT outsourcing market includes products such as infrastructure management systems, cloud and others.

