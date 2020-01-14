Healthcare IT Consulting Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2025

This report mainly studies Healthcare IT Consulting Market, by type(HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management, Healthcare Application Analysis, Design and Development, HCIT Integration and Migration, HCIT Change Management, Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment, Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics, and others), by applications(Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Other End Users).

According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare IT Consulting market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare IT Consulting business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare IT Consulting market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Healthcare IT Consulting value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management

Healthcare Application Analysis, Design and Development

HCIT Change Management

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment

Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Other End Users

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM Corporation

General Electric (GE) Company

Siemens Healthineers

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Epic Systems Corporation

Cognizant

Oracle Corporation

Accenture

Infosys

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Healthcare IT Consulting market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Healthcare IT Consulting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare IT Consulting players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare IT Consulting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents



2019-2024 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Healthcare IT Consulting Segment by Type

2.2.1 HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management

2.2.2 Healthcare Application Analysis, Design and Development

2.2.3 HCIT Integration and Migration

2.2.4 HCIT Change Management

2.3 Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Healthcare IT Consulting Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment

2.4.2 Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics

2.4.3 Healthcare Providers

2.4.4 Healthcare Payers

2.4.5 Other End Users

2.5 Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Healthcare IT Consulting by Players

3.1 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Healthcare IT Consulting Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Corporation Healthcare IT Consulting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM Corporation News

11.2 General Electric (GE) Company

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Healthcare IT Consulting Product Offered

11.2.3 General Electric (GE) Company Healthcare IT Consulting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 General Electric (GE) Company News

11.3 Siemens Healthineers

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Healthcare IT Consulting Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens Healthineers Healthcare IT Consulting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Siemens Healthineers News

11.4 Cerner Corporation

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Healthcare IT Consulting Product Offered

11.4.3 Cerner Corporation Healthcare IT Consulting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cerner Corporation News

11.5 Mckesson Corporation

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Healthcare IT Consulting Product Offered

11.5.3 Mckesson Corporation Healthcare IT Consulting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Mckesson Corporation News

11.6 NTT Data Corporation

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Healthcare IT Consulting Product Offered

11.6.3 NTT Data Corporation Healthcare IT Consulting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 NTT Data Corporation News

11.7 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Healthcare IT Consulting Product Offered

11.7.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Healthcare IT Consulting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

……Continued

