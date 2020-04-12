Healthcare Information Exchange Market: Segmentation by Set up Type, Implementation Model, Vendor Type, Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Healthcare Information Exchange Market was worth USD 0.83 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.84 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.24% during the forecast period. The expanding demand for encouraged access to patient health information and efficient administration of immense measures of patient-related information among the healthcare suppliers are anticipated to be the urgent driving components for the development of the market. Also, the market is anticipated to develop quickly as an outcome of the surge sought after for wellbeing data trade (HIE) frameworks, which is because of the rising requirement for storage, collection, and secured exchange of a lot of healthcare data. Moreover, the expanded focal point of government associations on advancing the usage of healthcare information technology with a specific end goal to enhance the nature of human services is one of the key development drivers of the health information exchange market.

Set Up Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

The private healthcare information exchange segment accounted for the biggest share of more than 51.0% of the setup type segment and is foreseen to develop significantly amid the figure time frame. This can be credited to the expanding number of private healthcare information suppliers and the abnormal state of doctor commitment at each level of the data system. Besides, the related advantages, for example, less administrative issues and high workflow efficiency that are included are additionally anticipated that would expand the appropriation rate over the gauge time frame.

Implementation Model Outlook and Trend Analysis

The hybrid model segment accounted for the biggest share of the implementation model section and is anticipated to develop at a quick CAGR amid the conjecture time frame. The hybrid model is a blend of centralized and decentralized models and provides advantages, for example, low cost and enormous data storage capacity subsequently encouraging the expanded rate of usage.

Vendor Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of vendor type, the portal-centric portion held the biggest share of the aggregate health information exchange. The expansive share can be credited to the increasing number of web-based interface advancements encouraging improved and easy access of healthcare information. Platform-centric is anticipated to develop lucratively at a tremendous CAGR amid the gauge time frame.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, the area of North America represented an expansive share of the market. The growth was inferable from the presence of the vast majority of U.S. organizations in the given area. The locale of Asia Pacific, nonetheless, is foreseen to extend at a higher rate inferable from the developing awareness regarding the healthcare information exchange, growing base of populace and various activities are being taken by the administrations of nations like China, South Korea, India, and Japan.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are IBM, GE Healthcare, Medicity, Cerner, AT&T, Orion Health, Siemens, InterSystems and CareEvolution Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Healthcare Information Exchange Market is segmented based on regions as follows-

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

