Healthcare EDI Market Overview, Share, Growth Drivers and Demand Forecast by 2024

Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) facilitates the exchange of healthcare data which is processed using computer software in a standardized format. Healthcare industry processes a large number of documents such as medical records of patients, healthcare claims, and reimbursement records. Healthcare EDI helps in the exchange of this information among healthcare institutions, healthcare professionals, and patients.

The use of healthcare EDI increases accuracy, improves productivity, helps in faster identification of errors, consumes less time, secures exchange of information and leads to ease of work for the healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and pharmacies. Healthcare EDI finds application in insurance and reimbursement data management, clinical trials and regulatory data management, and medical and dental patient database management. They key players such as Dell Technologies Inc. are prompting the growth of the global healthcare EDI market. In February 2017, Dell Technologies Inc. quickened the digital transformation in healthcare EDI market with the introduction of cloud integration solution for healthcare EDI.

The limited technological access in regions such as Asia-Pacific, and high implementation cost of EDI software act as major barriers for the growth of the global healthcare EDI market. Additionally, data security is a major concern for the users of EDI which is likely to hamper the growth of the global healthcare EDI market. With the prevalence of on-line hacking and data theft, the security of the data and information of patient has become a major concern for the healthcare EDI users.

The key trend witnessed in the global healthcare EDI market is increasing number of research and development activities. With the rising prevalence of adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare market, the key players are investing more on the research and development on healthcare EDI, for the growth of the global healthcare EDI market. Additionally, increasing use of EDI in healthcare manufacturing and distribution industry and growing focus on integration platform as a service (IPAAS) are major trends observed in the global healthcare EDI market. The increase in outsourcing of EDI services and introduction of ICD-11 guidelines are creating ample opportunities for the growth of the global healthcare EDI market.

Some of the key players in the global healthcare EDI market are GE Healthcare, Cognizant Technology Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Axway Software SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Synnex Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., SSI Group, LLC, Comarch SA, Optum Inc., and Quality Systems Inc.

