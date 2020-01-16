Healthcare CRM Market Outlook & Forecast Overview by Predictive CRM, Social CRM, Cloud Based CRM, Collaborative CRM and Mobile CRM to 2023 – Key Trends and Company Profiles

The report covers forecast and analysis for the healthcare CRM market on a global and regional level. The study includes drivers and restraints for the healthcare CRM market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the healthcare CRM market on a global level.

The study provides a decisive view of the healthcare CRM market by segmenting the market based on product type, technology, applications, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Healthcare CRM market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, & Rest of the World (RoW).

“The benefits offered by CRM and growing focus on patient engagement are expected to drive the overall growth of the healthcare CRM market”.

Healthcare CRM market estimated to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.6% during forecast period. North America, segmented into the US and Canada, is estimated to hold largest share of this market in 2018. Report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The healthcare CRM market is segmented into healthcare providers, the life sciences industry, and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare CRM market in 2018. Healthcare reforms in North American countries, market saturation due to high competition, & decreasing hospital budgets are likely to hinder market growth.

The key players in the healthcare CRM market are Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Influence Health (US), SugarCRM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Healthgrades (US), and Infor, Inc. (US).

Report provides a picture of healthcare CRM market. It aims at estimating market size & future growth potential of healthcare CRM market across different segments, which include components, deployment modes, functionalities, end users, and regions. Report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them closest approximations of revenue numbers for overall healthcare CRM market & its sub segments.

Geographically, the global healthcare CRM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the healthcare CRM market. Factors such as the improving quality of healthcare, improvements in healthcare systems, the growing medical tourism market in Asian countries, and increasing government initiatives are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (44%), Tier 2 (36%),and Tier 3 (20%)

By Designation: C-level (22%), D-level (28%),and Others (50%)

By Region: North America (48%),Europe (21%),Asia (26%), and RoW (5%)

Healthcare providers need to interact with multiple stakeholders, including patients, physicians, other referral healthcare organizations, healthcare payer organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and consumers/potential patients, and each requires unique CRM strategies and solutions.