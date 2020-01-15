Healthcare Consulting Services Market Growing at 10.2% CAGR and Set to Reach US$ 15.88 billion by 2023

Healthcare Consulting Services Market report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on latest industry trends in each of the sub-segment. Report focuses on strategy consulting, digital consulting, IT consulting, operations consulting, financial consulting, HR talent consulting types of services.

Global healthcare consulting services market is expected to reach USD 15.88 billion by 2023 from USD 9.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2%. Significant growth in global aging population, rising importance of value-based care, & technical advancements in healthcare industry are factors driving growth of this market. Study on healthcare consulting services market highlights the regional analysis, geographical overview, top technologies, company profiles of top players. It helps to understand the emerging trends for next 4 years in different regions.

The healthcare consulting services market is segmented into digital consulting, IT consulting, operations consulting, financial consulting, strategy consulting, & HR & talent consulting. Digital consulting segment accounted for largest share of healthcare consulting services market in 2017. Factors driving growth of this segment include shift from paper-based healthcare models to digital models in developed markets.

Healthcare Consulting Services Study Report is Useful for Following Target Audience

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Healthcare Consulting Services Market, By Sales Channel

8 Healthcare Consulting Services Market, By Type of Application

9 Healthcare Consulting Services Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Key players in healthcare consulting services market include Accenture (US), McKinsey & Company (US), Cognizant (US), Deloitte Consulting (US), and Ernst & Young (UK). Report analyses healthcare consulting services market by type of service, end user, & region. In addition, company profiles include consulting service portfolios, developments, & strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain.

Geographically, the healthcare consulting services market was dominated by North America, but Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for remote care and telemedicine in rural areas in the region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Type: Supply – 64%, Demand – 36%

By Designation: CIO/IT Manager–28%, Physicians–22%, Healthcare Consultants –22%

By Region: North America–32%, Europe–24%, Asia Pacific–20%, MEA –12%, LATAM – 12%

The report analyses the healthcare consulting services market by type of service, end user, and region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic analysis and market sizing, the report also provides market share analysis, growth opportunity, and the competitive landscape.