Healthcare Claims Management Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

The Global Healthcare Claims Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Claims Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Medical claims management is the organization, billing, filing, updating and processing of medical claims related to patient diagnoses, treatments and medications. Because maintaining patient records, interacting with health insurance agencies and issuing invoices for medical services are time consuming responsibilities, some hospitals and medical facilities outsource those tasks to medical claims management firms.

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Factors such investments to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions in China, measures to boost the quality of healthcare delivery in Japan, and rapid growth of the healthcare industry in India are contributing to the high growth in Asia during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Claims Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Athenahealth

Cerner

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Eclinicalworks

Unitedhealth Group

Mckesson

Conifer Health Solutions

Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

The SSI Group

GE Healthcare

Nthrive

DST Systems

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Quest Diagnostics

Context 4 Healthcare

Ram Technologies

Health Solutions Plus (HSP)

Plexis Healthcare Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Claims Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Claims Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

