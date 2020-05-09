Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025 | Accenture R1 RCM Allscripts Capgemini Cognizant

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
Business process outsourcing (BPO) is the contracting of non-primary businessactivities and functions to a third-party provider.
Implementation of patient protection and affordable care act (PPACA) and patent expiration of the blockbuster drugs are the major factors that are augmenting the demand of the market. Furthermore, complex clinical trial protocols, increasing pressure to minimize the healthcare cost and availability of the skilled workforce for low cost in emerging countries such as India are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
R1 RCM
Allscripts
Capgemini
Cognizant
Dynamic Healthcare Systems
Eli Global
Gebbs
Genpact
IBM
Infosys BPM
Lonza
Parexel
IQVIA
Sutherland
Tata Consultancy Services
Truven Health
UnitedHealth
Wipro
Xerox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Manufacturing services
Non-clinical services
R&D services
Market segment by Application, split into
Analytics and fraud management services
Billing and accounts management services
Claims management services
HR services
Integrated front-end services and back office operations
Member management services
Provider management services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
