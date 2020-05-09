Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025 | Accenture R1 RCM Allscripts Capgemini Cognizant

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is the contracting of non-primary businessactivities and functions to a third-party provider.

Implementation of patient protection and affordable care act (PPACA) and patent expiration of the blockbuster drugs are the major factors that are augmenting the demand of the market. Furthermore, complex clinical trial protocols, increasing pressure to minimize the healthcare cost and availability of the skilled workforce for low cost in emerging countries such as India are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

R1 RCM

Allscripts

Capgemini

Cognizant

Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Eli Global

Gebbs

Genpact

IBM

Infosys BPM

Lonza

Parexel

IQVIA

Sutherland

Tata Consultancy Services

Truven Health

UnitedHealth

Wipro

Xerox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manufacturing services

Non-clinical services

R&D services

Market segment by Application, split into

Analytics and fraud management services

Billing and accounts management services

Claims management services

HR services

Integrated front-end services and back office operations

Member management services

Provider management services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.