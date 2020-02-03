Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Healthcare BPO Industry by Accenture, Accretive Health, Cognizant, Infosys BPO, Tata Consultancy Services & more

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2017, the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20% during 2018-2025.
Leading health care organizations have long used business process outsourcing (BPO) as a way to improve processes, speed transactions and reduce costs.
The Healthcare BPO Services usually include medical coding services, medical billing & collection, medical billing services, charge entry services, medical records indexing, medical data entry services, payment posting, medical claims processing services, revenue cycle management services and medical accounts receivable.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture plc
Accretive Health, Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Genpact Ltd.
Infosys BPO Ltd.
Lonza Group AG
Quintiles, Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Xerox Corp.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical Billing
Medical Coding
Medical Transcription
Other Provider Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Research and Development
Manufacturing
Non-Clinical Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Medical Billing
1.4.3 Medical Coding
1.4.4 Medical Transcription
1.4.5 Other Provider Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Research and Development
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Non-Clinical Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players in China
7.3 China Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players in India
10.3 India Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture plc
12.1.1 Accenture plc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture plc Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Accenture plc Recent Development
12.2 Accretive Health, Inc.
12.2.1 Accretive Health, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.2.4 Accretive Health, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Accretive Health, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
12.3.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.3.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Recent Development
12.4 Genpact Ltd.
12.4.1 Genpact Ltd. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.4.4 Genpact Ltd. Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Genpact Ltd. Recent Development
12.5 Infosys BPO Ltd.
12.5.1 Infosys BPO Ltd. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.5.4 Infosys BPO Ltd. Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Infosys BPO Ltd. Recent Development
12.6 Lonza Group AG
12.6.1 Lonza Group AG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.6.4 Lonza Group AG Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Lonza Group AG Recent Development
12.7 Quintiles, Inc.
12.7.1 Quintiles, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.7.4 Quintiles, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Quintiles, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
12.8.1 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.8.4 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 Xerox Corp.
12.9.1 Xerox Corp. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.9.4 Xerox Corp. Revenue in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Xerox Corp. Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
