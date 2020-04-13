Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2019 Key Company Outlook – Accenture, Sentry Data Systems, IBM, Microstrategy, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS, Tableu Software

New traders in the Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) market are facing strong contention from traditional global traders as they strive with technological revolutions, dependability and standard of Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) product affairs. The report will be liable to project about the current Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) market evolutions and the magnitude of rivalry, opportunity cost and more.

Business Intelligence (BI) is defined as a set of techniques, technologies, and tools, which is used for the collection of raw data and then transformed it into meaningful, useful and insightful information. It widely uses data, statistical and qualitative analysis, explanatory and predictive modeling.

Improvement in the quality of people’s daily health and life activities, as well as, BI to support and promote such research activities are some of the factors driving the healthcare BI market. The other factors, such as the rising demand for reduction in healthcare expenditure, need to improve efficiency, decision making process and patient satisfaction, and the need for regulatory compliance and reporting are driving the healthcare BI market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Sentry Data Systems

IBM

Microstrategy

Microsoft

Oracle

SAS

Tableu Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Typical Architecture BI

Mobile BI

Cloud BI

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Analysis

Quality Performance & Safety Analysis

Marketing Analysis

Claims Analysis

Clinical Data Analysis

Patient Care Analysis

Operational Performance & Cost Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Typical Architecture BI

1.4.3 Mobile BI

1.4.4 Cloud BI

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Analysis

1.5.3 Quality Performance & Safety Analysis

1.5.4 Marketing Analysis

1.5.5 Claims Analysis

1.5.6 Clinical Data Analysis

1.5.7 Patient Care Analysis

1.5.8 Operational Performance & Cost Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Toc Continued…!

