HEALTHCARE BPO MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, LEADING PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Healthcare BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
Healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) is a practice in which healthcare organizations outsource business operations to outside vendors.
US is the largest Maket of Healthcare BPO, with revenue market share over 58% in 2015, There are lots of companies in US chould provide all kinds of Healthcare BPO and they often have branch around the world, they are the most important player in the market.
Europe, following US, takes revenue market share of 22% in 2015. Asia is an important market of Healthcare BPO, accounting for 16% revenue market share in 2015 and with average growth rate over 17% during past 5 years.
Quintiles, HCL, Cognizant, Covance and Accenture are the top player in the market. The top 18 companies occupy 21% of global revenue.
In 2017, the global Healthcare BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Quintiles
HCL
Cognizant
Covance
Accenture
Inventiv
Catalent
Parexel
Lonza
Boehringer Ingelheim
Charles Rivers
Genpact
Sutherland
PremierBPO
Firstsource
PPD
GeBBS Healthcare
Indian Healthcare BPO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Healthcare Payer BPO
Healthcare Provider BPO
Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO
Market segment by Application, split into
Research and Development
Manufacturing
Non-Clinical Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
