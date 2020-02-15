HEALTHCARE BPO MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, LEADING PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

Healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) is a practice in which healthcare organizations outsource business operations to outside vendors.

US is the largest Maket of Healthcare BPO, with revenue market share over 58% in 2015, There are lots of companies in US chould provide all kinds of Healthcare BPO and they often have branch around the world, they are the most important player in the market.

Europe, following US, takes revenue market share of 22% in 2015. Asia is an important market of Healthcare BPO, accounting for 16% revenue market share in 2015 and with average growth rate over 17% during past 5 years.

Quintiles, HCL, Cognizant, Covance and Accenture are the top player in the market. The top 18 companies occupy 21% of global revenue.

In 2017, the global Healthcare BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Quintiles

HCL

Cognizant

Covance

Accenture

Inventiv

Catalent

Parexel

Lonza

Boehringer Ingelheim

Charles Rivers

Genpact

Sutherland

PremierBPO

Firstsource

PPD

GeBBS Healthcare

Indian Healthcare BPO

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Healthcare Payer BPO

Healthcare Provider BPO

Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO

Market segment by Application, split into

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Non-Clinical Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

