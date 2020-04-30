Healthcare BPO Market Reaching at US$ 276.79 Billion Revenue to 2022 – Study on Medical Billing, Medical Coding, Medical Transcription, Finance and Accounts

Major players in the healthcare BPO market include Accenture PLC (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), Infosys BPO Ltd. (India), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.(India), and Xerox Corporation (U.S.).

Healthcare BPO market research report focuses on qualitative data, future market size, share, and market potential of various segments and subsegments; competitive landscape; & company profiles. Qualitative data covers various levels of industry analysis such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) and trends. Healthcare BPO Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2025.

Download Free Sample PDF of Healthcare BPO Market Research Report Now at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=144592 .

The healthcare BPO market is projected to reach USD 276.79 billion by 2021 USD 170.47 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2016–2021). In this report, the healthcare BPO market is broadly segmented on the type of healthcare services outsourced into provider services, payer services, and pharmaceutical services. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

“The revenue cycle management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.”

Healthcare BPO market is broadly segmented on type of healthcare services outsourced into provider services, payer services, and pharmaceutical services. Provider services segment is further segmented into medical billing, medical coding, medical transcription, and finance and accounts. Medical billing subsegment is expected to account for largest share of provider services segment in 2016.

Discount on Healthcare BPO Market with 170 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies Now Available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=144592 .

The type of contract that a client uses to engage with a vendor is called an outsourcing approach. The outsourcing approaches include bundled services, fee for service, flexible contracts and best shoring. The overarching strategies commonly adopted by an organization while outsourcing have been listed under outsourcing models. The outsourcing models include multisourcing, captive center, hybrid delivery, preferred provider, strategic partnership and global delivery models. The global delivery models is a type of service delivery model adopted by a vendor

Healthcare BPO Market, by Payer Service

Claims Management

Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations

Member Management

Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA)

Provider Management

Care Management

Billing & Accounts Management Services

HR Services

Revenue cycle management segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global healthcare BPO market. Growth in the revenue cycle management market can largely be attributed to factors such as decreasing reimbursements in the healthcare industry, reductions in the overall healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementing RCM solutions, and increasing expenditure by the healthcare IT industry.

Access Complete Report on “Healthcare BPO Market by Provider (Billing), Payer (Claims Management), Pharmaceutical (R&D, Non-Clinical (SCM, Sales and Marketing (Forecasting, Analytics))), Outsourcing Approaches (Bundled), & Models (Multisourcing, Captives) – Global Forecasts to 2021” research at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=144592 .

U.S. is expected to account for largest share of healthcare BPO market in 2016. It is the prime source for the outsourcing of healthcare services due to mandatory implementation of ICD-10 codes and enactment of PPACA. Europe is second-largest source for outsourcing healthcare services; this regional market is driven by the need to minimize healthcare delivery costs.

Premium Insights

1 Healthcare BPO: Market Overview

2 US Healthcare BPO Market, By Provider & Pharmaceutical Services

3 Healthcare BPO Patient Care Services Market, By Type,

4 Healthcare BPO Market, By Destination Geography

Focus on Reduction of Healthcare Delivery Costs, Enactment of PPACA, and Mandatory Implementation of ICD-10 Codes to Boost Growth of Healthcare BPO Market. Among the destination regions, India and China are most preferred locations to outsource various business processes. These countries are preferred due to their lower costs of operating businesses and cheaper skilled labor. U.S. also ranks high as a preferred location in cases where location and skill are more important than cost savings.