Healthcare Biometrics Market growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2025

Healthcare biometrics market was valued at USD 1,182.4 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5,701.25 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication (or realistic authentication) is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control. It is also used to identify individuals in groups that are under surveillance.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=950382

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased cases of false identity and data breach in healthcare

1.2 Increased Funding in the same sector from Government

1.3 Ease provided due to contactless biometric systems

1.4 Implementation of such systems by major players

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High installation cost

2.2 High Maintenance

2.3 Security risks of data stored in biometric systems

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/950382/global-healthcare-biometrics-market

Market Segmentation:

Healthcare Biometrics market is segmented on the basis of the following:

1. Technology:

1.1 Single factor authentication, by technology

1.1.1 Fingerprint Recognition

1.1.2 Face palm Recognition

1.1.3 Iris Recognition

1.1.4 Vein Recognition

1.1.5 Face Recognition

1.1.6 Behavioral Recognition

1.1.6.1 Voice Recognition

1.1.6.2 Signature Recognition

1.1.6.3 Others

1.1.7 Other technologies

1.2 Single factor Authentication, By Type

1.2.1 Contact

1.2.2 Non-Contact

1.3 Multifactor Authentication Technology

1.3.1 smart card with Biometrics

1.3.2 Biometrics with pin

1.4 Multi model Authentication Technology

1.4.1 Two factor

1.4.2 Three factor

2. Application:

2.1 Medical record and Data center Security

2.2 Patient Identification & tracking

2.3 Care Provider Authentication

2.4 Pharmacy Dispensing

2.5 Workforce Management

2.6 Home/ Remote Patient Monitoring

2.7 Other applications

3. End User:

3.1 Hospital and clinics

3.2 Healthcare Institute

3.3 Research and clinical laboratories

4. Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Fujitsu Ltd.

2. 3M cogent, Inc.

3. DXC Technology company

4. NEC Corporation

5. Lumidigm

6. Morpho

7. Imprivata, Inc.

8. Suprema, Inc.

9. Bio-key International, Inc.

10. Zkteco, Inc.

1 INTRODUCTION OF HEALTHCARE BIOMETRICS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 HEALTHCARE BIOMETRICS MARKETOUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/