Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Analysis, Overview, Segmentation, Industry Status, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

Healthcare assistive robots market is expected to be around 1 billion by 2025. With rise in the aging population globally, eldercare has become a major concern driving the assistive robots market. In 2014, the total American geriatric population was 46.2 million representing 14.5% of the total population. By 2040, this will grow up to 21.7% of the total American population. Advancements in robotics have facilitated the development of precisely modelled robots. Such robots can prove highly valuable in hospitals as well as at home care facilities. With a rise in geriatric population, demand for assistive robots is expected to increase globally, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Untapped medical opportunities and increased focus on improving healthcare infrastructure are set to drive the demand for assistive robots in Asia-Pacific.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Rehabilitative robots segment held a major share in 2016, due to the latest technological advancements and increasing incidence of stroke coupled with rapidly aging population worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population (senior citizens atleast 65 years in age) will increase by 88% in coming years.

Surveillance and security robot segment is another rapidly expanding product segment as these robots facilitate consistency and service quality. These robots act as an effective substitute for the staff workers.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Healthcare assistive robots have major applications in the fields of neurology, laparoscopy, and orthopedic healthcare. Rehabilitative robots are widely implemented in neurological applications due to increasing number of cases of stroke. For instance, in 2012, approximately 400,000 robotic assisted surgeries were performed in the U.S. Healthcare assistive robots market is also driven by rising number of injuries coupled with rapid adoption of these robots. Surgical robots are being extensively used for prostate surgeries. Recently, companies have developed surgical robots for ophthalmic/eye surgery.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

U.S. held the major share of market revenue in 2016, due to large number of government initiatives to conduct research in robotics technology, especially for neurological disorders. Asia-Pacific is the most attractive market segment for healthcare assistive robotic systems due to high unmet medical needs. Japanese market for healthcare assistive robots will experience a rapid growth in the forecast period as the government is encouraging advanced research and development for highly sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies.

Competitive Analysis

The healthcare assistive robots market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of large number of big and small players in the market. Key players profiled in the report areBarrett Technology, LLC.,ReWalk Robotics Ltd., KUKA Robot Group, Interactive Motion Technologies, Inc., Kinova Robotics, Hansen Medical, Inc., HONDA Motor Co. Ltd., Hocoma, GaitTronics Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Cyberdyne, Inc.

Market Opportunities

Sensors possess great potential for enhancing the ability of robots to analyze and interact with their environment in a more efficient way, and advancements to connect robots to different types of mobile devices are set to drive the demand for healthcare assistive robots. Such technological advancements will bring in huge growth opportunities for the key players in the market.

Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Segmentation

By Product:

Humanoid

Rehabilitative Robots

Surveillance and Security Robots

Socially Assistive Robots

By Portability:

Mobile

Fixed Base

By Application:

Stroke

Cognitive and Motor Skills

Orthopedics

Sports

Others

By Region

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

