Healthcare Analytics Market by Type , Component ,Application , Delivery Mode ,End User ,Geography by 2024

Governments’ initiatives to increase electronic medical record adoption, increasing healthcare information technology (HIT) capital investments, growing need to reduce healthcare expenditures and increase patient outcomes, and rising demand of big data in healthcare domain are the major factors driving the growth of the global healthcare analytics market.

Based on end user, the healthcare analytics market is categorized into payers, providers, and others. The payers category is estimated to hold the largest share in the market in 2018. Major factors such as increasing healthcare costs and reducing fraudulent claims are playing significant role in the growth of the market. This category includes private insurance companies, government agencies, and employers. The providers mapped in this arena are hospitals and clinics, post-acute care organizations, ambulatory settings, and others.

Geographically, the healthcare analytics market is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America (LATAM), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds the largest market share as there has been an increase in adoption of electronic health record (EHR) in the U.S. and Canada. This has led to an increase in healthcare data, which in turn, will help the growth of the market. Moreover, strict legislations for the implementation of HIT, and presence of a large number of IT companies in the region are also playing significant role in the growth of the market. APAC is the fastest growing market for healthcare analytics. This is mainly due to increasing research and development (R&D) investments, and growing presence of international HIT players in the region.

Players operating in the healthcare analytics industry are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to maintain their leading position. For instance, in January 2019, the International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation entered into a partnership with Michael J Fox Foundation with an aim to develop technologies for better tracking of Parkinson’s disease progression in individuals. The foundation will provide large amount of data related to progression of disease and the IBM will develop artificial intelligence for better tracking of disease progression.

The key players which dominate the global healthcare analytics market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKinsey & Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAS Institute Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd., Sisense Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., NextHealth Technologies Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SCIOInspire Corp., Tableau Software Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Verscend Technologies Inc., VitreosHealth, and Wipro Limited.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, Spain, Italy, the U.K., France, Germany, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.

