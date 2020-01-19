Healthcare Analytics Market Set to Hit 28.3% Growth Rate to 2024 – Key Insights and Top Trends

The report provides an overview of the “healthcare analytics market” by clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational & administrative analytics, population health analytics.

The healthcare analytics market is expected to reach USD 50.5 billion by 2024 from USD 14.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing pressure to curb healthcare costs, availability of big data in healthcare, increasing venture capital investments, rising focus on improving patient outcomes, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the healthcare analytics market.

Download Free PDF Sample Paper of Healthcare Analytics Market Now at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=63364 .

Top companies added in healthcare analytics market are IBM Corporation (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Allscripts Health Solutions (US), McKesson Corporation (US), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US), Inovalon (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Health Catalyst (US), SCIO Health Analytics (US), Verscend Technologies, Inc. (US), CitiusTech, Inc. (US), Wipro Limited (India), and VitreosHealth (US).

“Growing initiatives to increase EHR adoption and big data in healthcare are expected to drive the overall growth of the healthcare analytics market.”

The clinical analytics segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is mainly due to the growing pressure to curtail healthcare spending, large volumes of healthcare data containing valuable insights, increasing incentives by governments (especially in the US) for improving the quality and reducing the cost of care, growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), and rising focus on building patient registries.

Click Here for More Details on Healthcare Analytics Market Report Now at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/inquire-before-buying?rname=63364 .

The healthcare analytics market is segmented into clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics, and population health analytics. Financial analytics market is segmented into revenue cycle management; claims processing; payment integrity and fraud, waste, & abuse (FWA); and risk adjustment and risk assessment.

North America to witness high growth during the forecast period. In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. This regional segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare analytics market is segmented into on-premise and on-demand models. In 2019, the on-premise models segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare analytics market. Factors such as government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing venture capital investments, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, the emergence of big data in healthcare, and the rising importance of real-world evidence are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Get Discount Now on “Healthcare Analytics/Medical Analytics Market by Type (predictive, prescriptive) Application (Clinical, RCM, Claim, Fraud, Waste, Supply Chain, PHM) Component (Service, Software) Delivery (On demand, Cloud) End User (Payer, Hospital, ACO) – Global Forecast to 2022” report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=63364 .

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Report highlighted by application, healthcare analytics market has been segmented into financial analytics, clinical analytics, operational & administrative analytics, and population health analytics. The financial analytics segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2019, due to a rising focus of payers on the early detection of fraud and reducing preventable costs.

About Us –

RnRMarketResearch is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. Contact Number: + 1 888 391 5441. Email Id – [email protected]