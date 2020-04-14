Healthcare Analytics Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2024

Governments’ initiatives to increase electronic medical record adoption, increasing healthcare information technology (HIT) capital investments, growing need to reduce healthcare expenditures and increase patient outcomes, and rising demand of big data in healthcare domain are the major factors driving the growth of the global healthcare analytics market.

Based on type, the healthcare analytics market is categorized into descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, and cognitive. The descriptive analytics category is expected to hold the largest share in the market; however, the prescriptive analytics category is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare analytics market comprises various components, which include services, software, and hardware. Services category is expected to hold the largest share, and the demand for healthcare analytics in services is projected to showcase the fastest growth. The increasing demand and rising adoption of HIT are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the market.

Geographically, the healthcare analytics market is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America (LATAM), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds the largest market share as there has been an increase in adoption of electronic health record (EHR) in the U.S. and Canada. This has led to an increase in healthcare data, which in turn, will help the growth of the market. Moreover, strict legislations for the implementation of HIT, and presence of a large number of IT companies in the region are also playing significant role in the growth of the market. APAC is the fastest growing market for healthcare analytics. This is mainly due to increasing research and development (R&D) investments, and growing presence of international HIT players in the region.

Lack of skilled professionals, high cost of analytical solutions, easy and free conventional exchange of information are the major factors hindering the growth of the healthcare analytics market.

The key players which dominate the global healthcare analytics market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKinsey & Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAS Institute Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd., Sisense Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., NextHealth Technologies Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SCIOInspire Corp., Tableau Software Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Verscend Technologies Inc., VitreosHealth, and Wipro Limited.

