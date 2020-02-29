Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 6.51% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 37.3 Billion

The Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. It aims at estimating the size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on resin, backing material, application, and region.

The Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 27.2 Billion in 2018 to US$ 37.3 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily due to the increasing use of healthcare tapes in surgery, wound dressing, bandages, transdermal patches, and blister protection. China continues to lead the market in APAC as well as globally.

The Rise in aging population and advancements in medical procedures will continue to drive the demand for healthcare adhesive tapes in the healthcare industry, including hygiene, drug delivery, wound care, splints, surgeries, and other applications. Declining birth rates and very high diaper penetration rate in matured markets such as the US, Japan, and Western European countries has led to stagnant demand for hygiene products in these regions as the baby diaper segment is a major consumer of hygiene adhesive tapes

“Increase in the demand for plastic backing material from various applications in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the demand for healthcare adhesive tapes.”

Plastic tapes include PET, PP, PU, PE, and these tapes allow air to reach the wound and moisture to evaporate. Their transparency makes them ideal in situations where constant monitoring of skin/dressing is needed. Plastic healthcare adhesive tapes can also be solid (without pores), making them water-resistant. Plastic tapes are stronger than paper tapes and can hold heavy secure dressings, tubing, and can be used for related healthcare procedures.

“Wound dressing is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.”

A dressing is used by a doctor or patient to cover a wound to heal and keep it away from infection or complications. Dressings are designed in such a way that they come in direct contact with the wound. There are four types of wound dressings such as hydro colloid, hydrogel, alginate, and collagen. Healthcare adhesive tapes are used to keep these dressings intact for better wound healing. These tapes secure dressings onto a wound and hold catheters & drainage lines in place.

“APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The APAC healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for healthcare adhesive tapes from economies, including India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore, among others. China is expected to lead the demand for healthcare adhesive tapes due to the increased industrial production. It is also reportedly among the largest consumers of healthcare adhesive tapes at the global level.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company type : Tier 1 – 64%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Others – 9%

: Tier 1 – 64%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Others – 9% By Designation : C Level – 30%, Director Level – 60%, and Others – 10%

: C Level – 30%, Director Level – 60%, and Others – 10% By Region: Europe – 50%, North America – 20%, APAC – 12%, South America – 11%, and the Middle East & Africa – 7%

Competitive Landscape of Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market:

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, 3M (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), NICHIBAN Co., Ltd. (Japan), Smith & Nephew (UK), Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Scapa Group Plc (US), Medline Industries Inc. (US), and Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL) (Sweden).

