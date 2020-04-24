Healthcare News

Health Massage Equipment Market: Industry Overview, Global Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Limitations, Geographical Segmentations by Types, Application, Products, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

April 24, 2020
1 Min Read
Press Release

Summary
ICRWorld’s Health Massage Equipment market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

Request us for the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/MnE/QBI-ICR-MnE-64016

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Global Health Massage Equipment Market: Product Segment Analysis
Massage Chair
Back Massagers
Neck Massagers
Foot Massagers
Other

Global Health Massage Equipment Market: Application Segment Analysis

Global Health Massage Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia

Purchase the Updated Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/MnE/QBI-ICR-MnE-64016/

The Players mentioned in our report
OSIM International
Fujiiryoki
Inada
OGAWA
HoMedics
Human Touch
Infinite Creative Enterprises (I.C.E.)
Elite Massage Chairs
Cozzia
Panasonic
LURACO Technologies
Fujita Massage Chair
Zen Awakening
Rongtai
Breo Australia
Beurer
SPT
Beurer
TheraSqueeze
Shouken
Emson
THE 3Q

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Nehal Chinoy

Much like her co-founder, Nehal gets her entrepreneurial spirit from her family. However being the independent person she is, she started a business venture of her own early on since college. She opened a studio where she singlehandedly made and sold dreamcatchers, which was quite a raging trend then. Having tasted the success, her motivation for being an entrepreneur grew from there.

Today, as a co-founder and sales director, she oversees several functions including information procurement, sales and operations at Qurate Business Solutions.