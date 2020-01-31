Health Food Ingredients Market 2028: Top Key Players Ingredion Corporation, Kerry Group Plc

Health food ingredients are food ingredients that go into the manufacturing of a relatively healthy food product and provide it with one or more beneficial characteristics. Health food ingredients were not prominently utilized before. However, with increasing demand for healthy food products, the demand for these ingredients is also growing. This growth in demand for health food ingredients is expected to sustain itself throughout the forecast period. Some of the most important segments of health ingredients are plant-derived, thanks to the increasing demand for plant-based ingredients and veganism. Increased consumption of nutraceutical health supplements will also add to the increasing demand in the concerned market.

Multiple Beneficial Properties of Health Food Ingredients for Manufacturers Will Be the Prime Driving Factor for the Market

Health food ingredients, as the name suggests, have multiple health benefits for consumers. Some ingredients, such as fibers, act as a filler in food products. The inclusion of these types of health food ingredients not only helps in attracting customers but also helps the manufacturers to cut down the cost of manufacturing of these products. Obesity is one of the major health concerns globally and has led to an increase in demand for fiber-rich and healthy food products. This particular factor is having a direct positive impact on the demand for health food ingredients, especially in the Western regions. In North America and Latin America, the demand for these ingredients has been on the rise for the same reason. However, growing cases of chronic health conditions and health scares have led to an increase in demand for vitamins and allied micronutrient ingredients in the market.

Increasing Consumer Awareness Surging the Demand for Health Food Ingredients

Consumer awareness regarding food ingredients and labeling has been of paramount importance in the growth of health food ingredients. Owing to social media influence, the health food trend is on the rise. Consumers around the world double check the ingredient list on a food product before making a purchasing decision. This has resulted in multiple food industry giants opting for health food ingredients as a natural alternative to conventional ingredients. This trend is more than likely to be picked up by other food producers/ manufacturers, resulting in rapid growth of the global market. The increasing vegan population is also one of the major reasons responsible for the increase in demand for health food ingredients. Increased veganism has led to increased demand for health supplements and organic food products, which inadvertently leads to increased demand for health food ingredients.

Global Health Food Ingredients Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global market is segmented as:

Hydrocolloids

Proteins

Vitamins

Probiotics and prebiotics

On the basis of end-use, the global market is segmented as:

Health Supplements

Functional foods

Sports nutrition

Convenience food

On the basis of health benefits, the global market is segmented as:

Gut health

Bone health

Nutrition

Other

Global Health Food Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global health food ingredients market are Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Corporation, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle Plc, Parabel USA, Inc., Roquette Frères, Arla Foods, Lonza Group, etc.