Health and Medical Insurance Market Forecasts to 2024 by Manufacturers, Region, Type and Application

Health insurance is a means for financing a person’s health care expenses. While the majority of people have private health insurance, primarily through an employer, many others obtain coverage through programs offered by the government. Other individuals do not have health insurance at all.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Health and Medical Insurance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Health and Medical Insurance value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Single/Individual Health Insurance Products
- Group Health Insurance Products
Segmentation by application:
- Short-term Health Insurance
- Long-term Health Insurance
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Anthem
- UnitedHealth Group
- DKV
- BUPA
- Kaiser Permanente
- Aetna Inc
- PICC
- PingAn
- Kunlun
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- APAC
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Health and Medical Insurance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Health and Medical Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Health and Medical Insurance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Health and Medical Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Health and Medical Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
