Health and Beauty Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2021: Gratis, Watsons, Avon, Yves Rocher, Amway, GNC, Rossmann, Migros, Boyner, A101

“Health & Beauty Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary & Forecasts to 2021”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Turkish retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Turkish health and beauty industry.

This report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of health and beauty segment across key channels in Turkey. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the retail industry, new online and technology trends, the competitive landscape across various channels. The report also details major retailers in the segment with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2016 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

– The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2016 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels

Scope

– The health & beauty sector registered sales of TL25.4 billion in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2016-2021 to reach TL44.2 billion by 2021.

– Despite low penetration, online is the fastest-growing channel for health & beauty sales, registering sales of TL112.6 million in 2016

– Gratis is the leading player in this sector, with a market share of 2.7%, followed by Watsons and Avon

