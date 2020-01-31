Health and Beauty Retailing in South Africa, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Health & beauty Retailing in South Africa, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to South Africa retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing South Africa health and beauty industry.

Healthcare is the largest category in terms of sales within health & beauty and is projected to produce a 6.7% CAGR during 2017–2022, due to the growing awareness of health and healthy lifestyles.

What else does this report offer?

— In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

— The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Scope:

– South Africa retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2017–2022

— Growth of healthcare products sales drives sector sales

— Growing beauty awareness is driving sales of beauty and personal care products

— Increasing health awareness is driving sales in the sector

— Drugstores remains the largest channel but online produces the fastest growth

— Online retail sales to produce the fastest growth; however, sales volume remains low

— Clicks is leading the sector driven by growing store count and online sales

— Clicks registered the highest sales growth during 2016–2017.

Key Players:

· Clicks

· Dis-Chem Pharmacy

· Pick n Pay

· Specsavers

· Shoprite

· Spar

· Avon

· Game

· Woolworths

· Medirite

