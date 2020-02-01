Health and Beauty Retailing in Hong Kong Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Health & Beauty Retailing in Hong Kong, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Hong Kong retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Hong Kong health and beauty industry.

The health & beauty sector is projected to produce the fastest growth, at 5.9% CAGR during 2017-2022.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2320185

Major Companies Mentioned:

Mannings

Sa Sa

Watsons

Bonjour

Nu Skin

OSIM

DFS

Colourmix

Aeon

Eu Yan Sang

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Scope

– Hong Kong retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2017-2022

– Growth of economy and improvement in disposable income set to drive sector sales

– Online retail grew rapidly to become the second largest channel as specialists lose share

– Large young population and growing use of smartphones to drive online sales

– Retailers are producing growth through surging online sales while in-store sales lag

– Six of the top 10 retailers registered a decline in sales in 2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on health and beauty sector in Hong Kong retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in health and beauty category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the health and beauty market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the health and beauty market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Hong Kong retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2320185

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.