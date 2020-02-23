“Health and beauty Retailing in Denmark, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Denmark retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Denmark health and beauty industry.

The health & beauty sector is the smallest in terms of retail sales , which reached Kr25.1 billion in 2017, having registered a CAGR of 2.5% during 2012-2017.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Scope

– Denmark retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2017-2022

– Improved sales of beauty products propel sector sales

– Rising beauty products usage among younger consumers set to drive category sales

– Growing preference for a healthy lifestyle drives healthcare products sales

– Specialist retailers are losing share to online players

– Online penetration reached 6.7% in 2017

– The top 10 retailers commanded 53.9% share of the sector sales in 2017

– Netto is producing the fastest growth supported by growing store count and online sales.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Apotekeren Amba

Matas

A-apoteket

Synsam

Netto

Specsavers

Super Brugsen

Synoptik

Kvickly

Fotex

