“Health and beauty Retailing in Australia, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Australia retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Australia health and beauty industry.

Australian’s spending on health & beauty will grow by 3.1% CAGR to A$23.2 billion by 2022. Spending in the health segment is nearly double that of beauty as Australians are very health conscious.

Scope

– Australia retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2017-2022

– Health & beauty sales increase gradually; however, growth slows

– Youthful population and rising awareness of beauty trends will drive growth

– Rising health awareness will support growth over the forecast period

– Specialist retailers will retain their dominant presence

– Online channel grows steeply, although it is still small

– Specialist retailer Chemist Warehouse leads the sector, supported by increasing online sales.

Companies Mentioned:

Chemist Warehouse

Coles

Woolworths Supermarkets

Chemmart

Specsavers

Priceline Pharmacy

Amcal

Terry White Chemmart

Aldi

Discount Drug Stores

