HDPE Decking Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure And Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Global HDPE Decking market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HDPE Decking.

This report researches the worldwide HDPE Decking market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global HDPE Decking breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

UPM Kymmene

Universal Forest Products

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Fiberon

Azek Building Products

Cardinal Building Products

Certainteed Corporation

Duralife Decking and Railing Systems

Green Bay Decking

Tamko Building Products

HDPE Decking Breakdown Data by Type

Capped composite

Uncapped composite

HDPE Decking Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-residential

HDPE Decking Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

HDPE Decking Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global HDPE Decking market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of HDPE Decking market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global HDPE Decking companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of HDPE Decking submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group HDPE Decking are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 HDPE Decking Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global HDPE Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Capped composite

1.4.3 Uncapped composite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HDPE Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global HDPE Decking Production

2.1.1 Global HDPE Decking Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global HDPE Decking Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global HDPE Decking Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global HDPE Decking Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 HDPE Decking Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key HDPE Decking Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 HDPE Decking Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 HDPE Decking Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 HDPE Decking Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 HDPE Decking Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 HDPE Decking Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 HDPE Decking Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 HDPE Decking Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 UPM Kymmene

8.1.1 UPM Kymmene Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HDPE Decking

8.1.4 HDPE Decking Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Universal Forest Products

8.2.1 Universal Forest Products Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HDPE Decking

8.2.4 HDPE Decking Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

8.3.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HDPE Decking

8.3.4 HDPE Decking Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Fiberon

8.4.1 Fiberon Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HDPE Decking

8.4.4 HDPE Decking Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Azek Building Products

8.5.1 Azek Building Products Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of HDPE Decking

8.5.4 HDPE Decking Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Cardinal Building Products

Continued …

