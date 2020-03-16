HDI Market Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

A Latest Research Report Provided by Analytical Research Cognizance on “Global HDI Market 2024” Provides Research Design, Secondary Data, Syndicated Source of Secondary Data, Qualitative Research, Survey & Observation. This Research Report will be Useful for Decision Making.

High Density Interconnects (HDI) board is defined as a board (PCB) with a higher wiring density per Unit area than conventional printed circuit boards (PCB). They have finer lines and spaces (300, and higher connection pad density (>20 pads/cm2) than employed in conventional PCB technology. HDI board is used to reduce size and weight, as well as to enhance electrical performance.

Scope of the Report:

The sales revenue share of Unimicron is about 8.39% in 2015, which is the No.1 of the global HDI industry. The other competitors include Compeq, AT&S SEMCO, Ibiden, TTM, ZDT, Tripod, DAP, Unitech, Multek and LG Innotek, etc.

At present, in developed countries, the HDI industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for HDI is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.5% over the next five years, will reach 19200 million US$ in 2024, from 9480 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the HDI in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unimicron

Compeq

AT&S

SEMCO

Ibiden

TTM

ZDT

Tripod

DAP

Unitech

Multek

LG Innotek

Young Poong (KCC)

Meiko

Daeduck GDS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HDI PCB (1+N+1)

HDI PCB (2+N+2)

ELIC (Every Layer Interconnection)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Computer & Display

Vehicle

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe HDI product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of HDI, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of HDI in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the HDI competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the HDI breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, HDI market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HDI sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global HDI Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global HDI Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America HDI by Country

Chapter Six: Europe HDI by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific HDI by Country

Chapter Eight: South America HDI by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa HDI by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global HDI Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global HDI Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: HDI Market Forecast (2019-2024)

