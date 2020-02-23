HbA1c Testing Device Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

HbA1c levels, which reflect the average plasma glucose concentration over the preceding three months, play a pivotal role in the diagnosis, assessment, and monitoring of diabetes.

The immediate feedback of HbA1c levels is highly effective for controlling plasma glucose levels.

The global average price of HbA1c Testing Device is in the decreasing trend, from 1967 /Unit in 2013 to 1909 /Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of HbA1c Testing Device includes Bench-top, Compact, Portable, and the proportion of bench-top in 2016 is about 50%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

HbA1c Testing Device is widely used in hospitals, homecare and other place. The most proportion of HbA1c Testing Device is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 50%.

According to this study, over the next five years the HbA1c Testing Device market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1860 million by 2024, from US$ 1080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in HbA1c Testing Device business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of HbA1c Testing Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the HbA1c Testing Device value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bench-top

Compact

Portable

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Homecare

Other

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716617-global-hba1c-testing-device-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Siemens

Tosoh

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Trinity Biotech

HUMAN Diagnostics

Arkray

OSANG Healthcare

Erba Diagnostics

PTS Diagnostics

GREEN CROSS MEDIS

Liteon Technology

DiaSys Diagnostic

EKF Diagnostics

Convergent Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global HbA1c Testing Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of HbA1c Testing Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HbA1c Testing Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HbA1c Testing Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global HbA1c Testing Device Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global HbA1c Testing Device Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 HbA1c Testing Device Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 HbA1c Testing Device Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bench-top

2.2.2 Compact

2.2.3 Portable

2.3 HbA1c Testing Device Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global HbA1c Testing Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global HbA1c Testing Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global HbA1c Testing Device Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 HbA1c Testing Device Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Homecare

2.4.3 Other

2.5 HbA1c Testing Device Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global HbA1c Testing Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global HbA1c Testing Device Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global HbA1c Testing Device Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global HbA1c Testing Device by Players

3.1 Global HbA1c Testing Device Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global HbA1c Testing Device Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global HbA1c Testing Device Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global HbA1c Testing Device Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global HbA1c Testing Device Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global HbA1c Testing Device Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global HbA1c Testing Device Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global HbA1c Testing Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global HbA1c Testing Device Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players HbA1c Testing Device Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 HbA1c Testing Device Product Offered

12.1.3 Abbott Laboratories HbA1c Testing Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories News

12.2 Roche

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 HbA1c Testing Device Product Offered

12.2.3 Roche HbA1c Testing Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Roche News

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 HbA1c Testing Device Product Offered

12.3.3 Siemens HbA1c Testing Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Siemens News

12.4 Tosoh

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 HbA1c Testing Device Product Offered

12.4.3 Tosoh HbA1c Testing Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Tosoh News

12.5 Danaher Corporation

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 HbA1c Testing Device Product Offered

12.5.3 Danaher Corporation HbA1c Testing Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Danaher Corporation News

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 HbA1c Testing Device Product Offered

12.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories HbA1c Testing Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories News

12.7 Trinity Biotech

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 HbA1c Testing Device Product Offered

12.7.3 Trinity Biotech HbA1c Testing Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Trinity Biotech News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3716617-global-hba1c-testing-device-market-growth-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)